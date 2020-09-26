Newly-promoted West Brom were denied a stunning victory over a disjointed Chelsea, after Tammy Abraham rescued a dramatic point for Frank Lampard’s side.

The new-look Blues - comfortably beaten by Liverpool last week - were in self-destruct mode in the first half as they found themselves three-goals down at half-time.

The Baggies raced into the lead in the fourth-minute, with Matheus Pereira pouncing after a mistake from Marcos Alonso in the middle and Callum Robinson capitalised with a ruthless finish from a tight angle, beating Willy Caballero, who started ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Thiago Silva - named Chelsea's captain for the match - was at fault for West Brom's second as he was caught in possession, with Robinson pouncing for his second in the 28th-minute, before Kyle Bartley was left unmarked from a free-kick to add a third just two minutes later.

Abraham had spurned two presentable chances in the first half, while Timo Werner struck the crossbar, but 10 minutes after the restart Mason Mount gave Chelsea hope with a fine strike from 25 yards out.

Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi further reduced the deficit with a lovely goal after a clever one-two with Kai Havertz with 20 minutes still remaining.

And then in the dying seconds Abraham was alive to tap in Kai Havertz’s effort after it was parried by Sam Johnstone, as Chelsea rescued a point against a West Brom side still searching for their first win of the season.

TALKING POINT - Comeback can't detract from Chelsea's defensive woes

Chelsea's blushes have been spared thanks to their second-half comeback - but it doesn't detract from such a calamitous defensive display. Lampard was rarely defensively-minded as a player, but he must figure out a way to fix his fragile back-line if he is to succeed as a manager. He has spent over £220m and yet the defensive issues so evident last season remain.

The statistics are damning: Since the start of last season, Chelsea have conceded more away Premier League goals than any other side (42). It was a nightmare debut for Thiago Silva, who at 36 may not be the answer to Lampard's problems. His lacklustre performance will only increase the pressure on Lampard to restore Antonio Rudiger to the starting line-up.

This was a let off for Chelsea, against a side that has now conceded 11 goals in just three Premier League games. But there is plenty to ponder going forward.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Callum Robinson (West Brom)

Two shots, two goals for the West Brom striker, who deserves the award for a ruthless display.

KEY MOMENTS

4' - GOAL! West Brom 1-0 Chelsea (Robinson): What a start for the Baggies! Alonso's header in midfield is poor, Pereira pounces, switches to Robinson, who fires it through the legs of James and past Caballero from the left side of the penalty area.

25' - GOAL! West Brom 2-0 Chelsea (Robinson): Disaster for Chelsea! Thiago Silva, the captain tonight, is caught in possession and Robinson steals in, firing past Caballero from close range.

27' - GOAL! West Brom 3-0 Chelsea (Bartley): What is going on?! Chelsea are THREE-NIL down to West Brom! Furlong wins the first ball from Pereira's free-kick delivery, Bartley is free at the back post and James is playing him onside, as he tucks it home to give the Baggies an unbelievable lead.

55' - GOAL! West Brom 3-1 Chelsea (Mount): Lampard's men have one back! It's a fine strike by Mount! Johnstone is rooted to the spot and the West Brom goalkeeper catch only watch on as Mount rifles one to the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

70' - GOAL! West Brom 3-2 Chelsea (Hudson-Odoi): Chelsea are fighting back! Hudson-Odoi plays a lovely weighted one-two with Havertz before side-footing the ball past Johnstone. Game on!

90'+ 3 - GOAL! West Brom 3-3 Chelsea (Abraham): Chelsea have levelled! Right at the death! Johnstone sees Werner's shot late and he can only push it into the path of Abraham who taps it into an empty net!

KEY STATS

Chelsea have become the first Premier League team since West Ham in February 2011 to avoid defeat after trailing by 3+ goals at half-time, a game which was also against West Brom at the Hawthorns, and ended 3-3.

Frank Lampard's men have made three errors leading directly to goals in the Premier League this season, equalling their total from 2019-20.

Kai Havertz has been directly involved in 27 goals in just 28 appearances in all competitions in 2020 (18 goals, nine assists).

Both of Callum Robinson’s Premier League goals have come against Chelsea, with his first coming for Sheffield United in August 2019.

