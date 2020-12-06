Crystal Palace put 10-man West Bromwich Albion to the sword with a 5-1 victory at the Hawthorns.

Palace struck early after Luka Milivojevic found the returning Wilfried Zaha with a quick free kick. His cross deflected in off Darnell Furlong with just eight minutes on the clock.

But West Brom didn't lie down, and Furlong was soon involved at the other end. He was inches away from levelling the scores, but his header crashed against the bar.

On the half hour mark, Furlong crossed for Conor Gallagher to score his second goal in successive games . It was the least The Baggies deserved after dominating the ball for much of the first half.

All their momentum dissipated just four minutes later, though. Referee Paul Tierney sent Matheus Pereira off for violent conduct following a clash with Patrick van Aanholt. He checked the VAR monitor, which caused a slight delay, and that proved to be the game's turning point.

Palace punished them after the break, first through Zaha and then Christian Benteke's first goal of the season. The Belgian had a shot cleared off the line moments before Zaha curled in from the edge of the box.

They didn't let up, either. Eberechi Eze drove into the box before stumbling, only for Zaha to tap home his second from close range. Benteke completed the rout - Palace's first five-goal haul away from home in the top flight - as they mercilessly crushed West Brom's spirit with constant pressure.

TALKING POINT - Rampant Palace make history after Pereira costs Baggies

West Brom were deservedly level when Pereira was sent off, and it was arguably a harsh decision. But Palace really pushed on after gaining a man advantage. Zaha took the headlines, and Benteke may have finally found form, but the way the pair of them linked up with Eze should make Palace fans very excited.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Not for the first time, the Ivorian showed exactly why Palace miss him when he is absent. He was everywhere, pushing forward with two goals, but defensively too. There is little doubting he is the main man, and will be impossible to replace if he departs. Plenty of admirers will have been impressed, though.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Brom: Johnstone 5, Phillips 5, Bartley 5, Ivanovic 5, Ajayi 6, Furlong 6, Diangana 5, Sawyers 6, Gallagher 6, Pereira 4, Grant 5 Substitutes Krovinovic 5, Robinson 5, O'Shea n/a

Crystal Palace: Guaita 6, Van Aanholt 6, Cahill 7, Kouyate 6, Clyne 6, Eze 7, McArthur 6, Milivojevic 6, Schlupp 6, Zaha 9, Benteke 8 Sustitutes: Reiderwald 6, Ayew 5, Batshuayi n/a

KEY MOMENTS

8' - GOAL! Milivojevic finds Zaha with the short free kick and he fires the ball across goal. It deflects off Darnell Furlong and goes in. 0-1.

30' - GOAL! West Brom level. Furlong crosses for Conor Gallagher, who scores his second goal in a week. 1-1!

32' - VAR CHECK VAR checking a possible red card offence against Matheus Pereira, who may have kicked out at Patrick van Aanholt.

34' - RED! Paul Tierney makes the call after looking at the monitor! Pereira is off.

55' - GOAL! Palace's intensity pays off. Zaha cuts inside on his right and bends a shot into the top corner. It has been coming.

59 - GOAL! Benteke's first goal of the season. He heads home Van Aanholt's cross home. 3-1.

68' - GOAL! Zaha scores his second from close range, but Eze's work in the build up made that goal.

82' - GOAL! BENTEKE ADDS A FIFTH!

KEY STATS

Only Olivier Giroud has more headed goals in the Premier League since 2012/13 than Christian Benteke.

