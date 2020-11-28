West Brom move out of the relegation zone after a close-fought victory over Sheffield United, courtesy of a goal from Conor Gallager, but Chris Wilder will be ruing his side spurning a host of chances.

The on-loan Chelsea man was alone at the edge of the box when Sander Berge cleared Matheus Pereira’s corner to him and he side-footed past the onrushing players into the corner of the net.

Albion had Sam Johnstone to thank for preserving the lead as the ex-Manchester United goalkeeper made a string of saves, the best of which tipping over at full-stretch a header from former Baggie Ollie Burke.

However, six minutes into injury time Johnstone would have had no chance had Lys Mousset netted from no more than three yards out.

The Baggies themselves came close to extending their lead with Aaron Ramsdale making good stops from Kyle Bartley and Hal Robson-Kanu.

In a surprisingly open game, George Baldock also had two great chances to get on the scoresheet early in each half but spurned them both.

Albion move above Burnley into 17th, while the Blades remain propping up the table with a solitary point.

Sheffield United's Scottish striker Oliver Burke (R) has an early shot during the English Premier League football match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United at The Hawthorns stadium

Talking point - Baggies extra quality may make difference

Chris Wilder's team is still playing the same system that proved so successful in the first two-thirds of the last campaign and it has enabled them to be competitive in most of their matches this season.

That said, they really do lack a player of quality in the final third, something West Brom, with a far less identifiable and cohesive system of play, do have in Matheus Pereira.

Although they rode their luck enormously, and their defence looks far from secure, with Gallagher and Romaine Sawyers capable of feeding the Brazilian in dangerous positions they will be able to create chances against most teams in this division.

Burnley also lack this kind of player and Fulham, though possessing more flair players, perhaps don't have one as reliable as Pereira and this might make the difference as the Baggies look to finish the season in the coveted 17th position.

Man of the match - Sam Johnstone

It took a while for Sam Johnstone to win the West Brom fans over after taking over from perhaps the club’s finest ever stopper in Ben Foster but his form this season has been superb and this was his best performance yet.

The first-half stop from Burke allowed Albion to stay in front at the break and then two good stops from McBurnie and the late parry of Brewster’s awkward shot from the edge of the box which bounced just in front of him.

Admittedly he wouldn’t have been able to do much if Lys Mousset had hit the target in the closing stages, but Johnstone ensured it would have only got the Blades a point rather than all three.

Player ratings:

West Brom:Johnstone 9*, Furlong 7, Bartley 7, Ajayi 6, Ivanovic 5, Townsend 6, Pereira 8, Sawyers 6, Gallagher 7, Robinson 6, Grant 6

Subs: Krovinovic 7, Phillips 6, Robson-Kanu 7.

Sheffield United: Ramsdale 7; K Bryan 7, Egan 7, Basham 6; Lowe 7, Fleck 7, Norwood 6, Berge 6, Baldock 6; McBurnie 6, Burke 7.

Subs: Brewster 7, Mousset 5, Lundstram 7.

Match highlights:

90+6’ Wow! Mousset puts it over from two yards out! Baldock turned Phillips inside out. Brewster's shot is going wide but hits Ivanovic then bounces towards Mousset who hits over on the half-volley.

63’ What a miss! Superb play from Burke who beats Ivanovic and turns the ball neatly, right into the path of Baldock, who blazes over the bar from just eight yards out.

52’ Great stop! Pereira's corner is met by a bullet header from Bartley that Ramsdale saves diving low to his right.

17’ Great save from Sam Johnstone. Great ball from Bryan who moved forward to the left flank and delivered an outswinging cross that Burke met with a header which the Albion keeper tipped over at full stretch.

13’ GOAL! The corner came out to Gallagher at the edge of the box and the on-loan Chelsea man side-foots a half-volley home.

Key stat:

