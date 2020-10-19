Burnley and West Brom remain winless this season as they played out a chaotic goalless draw at The Hawthorns.

The Clarets made the brighter start as Dwight McNeil went looking for Chris Wood up top at every opportunity, but Branislav Ivanovic and Ahmed Hegazi stood strong at the back for the Baggies.

Ashley Barnes forced a brilliant save from Sam Johnstone, but as Burnley went in search of an opener they began to leave gaps at the back, and Karlan Grant almost netted a dream debut goal only to be called back for the tightest of offside calls.

Jake Livermore and Ivanovic both had efforts saved by the brilliant Nick Pope while there was drama up the other end just minutes later when Chris Wood missed a free header six yards out, striking the bar to the disbelief of manager Sean Dyche.

Chris Wood hit the bar with a free header, while McNeil and Barnes had great chances for Burnley in a frenetic second half. Pope was also forced into fine saves by Matheus Pereira in the final 10 minutes, but neither team could find away past two outstanding goalkeepers, and the game finished in a stalemate.

The Clarets win their first point of the season lifting them off bottom, while West Brom are out of the relegation zone courtesy of their second point of the season.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Nick Pope (Burnley). Pope grabbed his first clean sheet of the season and he was made to work for it with a series of saves that reminded us all that Burnley have a truly brilliant ‘keeper between the sticks.

TALKING POINT

Both teams in trouble. Where are the points coming from? Both Burnley and West Brom had their moments in this match, but neither could find a goal, let alone a win.

They’ve shown that their defences are vulnerable to being dismantled by better sides, and while they share a clean sheet tonight the lack of goals will be the bigger concern. These two are relegation rivals and they should have had a better go at each other.

If there’s no goals, there’s few points to go around, and these two remain winless for a reason. They simply have to improve up top.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Brom: Johnstone 8, Furlong 7, Ivanovic 7, Hegazi 7, Townsend 6, Livermore 5, Krovinovic 6, Diangana 7, Gallagher 6, Pereira 5, Grant 5. Subs. Robinson 6, Sawyers n/a, Phillips n/a

Burnley: Pope 9, Pieters 7, Long 6, Tarkowski 7, Taylor 7, Gudmundsson 6, Brownhill 6, Westwood 7, McNeil 7, Barnes 7, Wood 6. Subs. Rodriguez n/a, Brady 6

KEY MOMENTS

27’ - GREAT SAVE! Barnes gets to the ball and Johnstone pulls off a remarkable save from his rocket shot on the half-volley! VAR have a look at any potential foul play in the box but play continues.

38’ - DISALLOWED GOAL! Grant thinks he has a debut goal for West Brom with a bullet header but he's called offside and it's a correct call. Actually, it's so marginal. It's a toe and an armpit.

60’ - GREAT SAVES! CHAOS! What a scramble! Burnley survive! Livermore forces a save off the line from Pope and then Ivanovic does the same moments later. It's pinball football and eventually a goalkick. Ivanovic can't believe it.

64’ - BAR! He has to score! Wood with a free header on the edge of the six-yard box - his spiritual home. He can see the flight of the ball but misstimes it completely and hits the bar.

69’ - SAVE! McNeil into Barnes and it's another brilliant save by Johnstone! Burnley all over the Baggies.

79’ - CLOSE! Pope pulls off a brilliant save at the feet of Pereira who scuffs his shot into the ground.

KEY STAT

West Brom vs Burnley was the first goalless draw of the 2020/2021 season.

