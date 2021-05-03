West Brom grab a point as they come from behind against Wolves at The Hawthorns in the Premier League.

In a wet and windy Black Country derby, it was Wolves that took the game by the scuff of the neck by controlling the possession of the ball and pushing the Baggies back into their own half.

By the half an hour mark Sam Allardyce had seen enough and made a tactical change by taking off Dara O'Shea for the attacking Matt Philips. This went some way to turning the tide as West Brom almost had the ball in the back of the net after a short corner routine found Mbaye Diagne at the back post, but his header was cleared away by Romain Saïss.

Just before half time the deadlock was broken, Kyle Bartley’s clearance deflected off Fábio Silva and looped over Sam Johnstone.

In the second half West Brom responded well and could have equalised through either Townsend or Conor Gallagher, but both lacked the composure to beat Rui Patrício.

But Diagne made no mistake with his chance, he arrived in the box at the perfect time to get on the end of a brilliant Townsend cross to make it one a piece.

The equaliser then sparked the game into an end to end affair as both sides worked hard to take all three points and the bragging rights, but neither side found a winner.

TALKING POINT - Can the Baggies keep hold of Allardyce?

It's clear for everyone to see the impact that Allardyce has had on West Brom, in fact their recent form puts them up with mid table teams, but ultimately a slow start to his tenure now looks to have cost the Baggies their place in the top flight. The big question in the board room will no doubt be how can they retain the services of a vastly experienced manager who knows how to navigate the pitfalls of the Championship.

PLAYER RATINGS:

West Bromwich Albion: Johnstone 9, Ajayi 6, O'Shea N/A, Bartley 6, Furlong 6, Gallagher 6, Yokuslu 7, Maitland-Niles 6, Townsend 6, Costa Pereira 6, Diagne 7, Phillips 6, Robinson N/A

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rui Patrício 6, Saïss 6, Coady 7, Otasowie 6, Nélson Semedo 6, Dendoncker 6, Neves 6, Aït-Nouri 7, Vitinha 7, Traoré 6, Fábio Silva 7, Podence 5, Gibbs-White N/A, Kilman N/A

MAN OF THE MATCH - Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion)

There was very little the West Brom keeper could have done about the opening goal before half time, but if it wasn't for him they could well have been more than a goal down before the interval. His quick reactions and positioning meant that he was always equal to the Wolves attempts on goal. Over the course of the 90 minutes his goal was peppered with 20 shots, 10 of which were on target.

More to follow....

