West Ham had an opening day to forget after a limp home performance saw them lose 2-0 to Newcastle.

Manager David Moyes was stubborn in defeat, insisting that his side are much better than they appeared, that there's more to come from West Ham.

"I didn’t see that coming, at all," he said. "The players were in good spirits and we felt pretty good about what we had been doing.

"But obviously I just didn't think we played well tonight, I didn't think it was particularly a good game.

"I just thought that wasn’t like us, I didn't see that one coming."

But few fans and neutrals were surprised, and expectations for the club are at odds with Moyes' bold claim that West Ham have most unfulfilled potential in the Premier League.

The warning signs were there. The Hammers swerved relegation last season by five points, largely thanks to a strong finish that saw them take a unlikely three points off Chelsea and draw with Manchester United.

And just last week West Ham were beaten 5-3 by Championship side Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly, a game in which the Premier League side defended like a team well below their ranks.

And things don't get easier for the East London side. They have a brutal run ahead.

Next up in the league they play a rampant Arsenal side, before hosting Wolves. Then they face a trip to Leicester ahead of matches against Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool.

They may very well struggle for a win before November; they may even struggle for a point.

On top of all that, things have not been entirely civil with the club. Captain Mark Noble publicly criticised the club's decision to sell talented youngster Grady Diangana to West Brom.

Fans will be desperate to believe Moyes' post-match comments, that there's much more to come.

But there was little evidence of that against Newcastle, and it may be hard to prove it in the coming months.

