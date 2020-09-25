David Moyes will not take charge of West Ham United's Premier League game against Wolves and the League Cup fourth-round tie against Everton.

Moyes, as well as players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, had returned positive tests on Tuesday ahead of West Ham's League Cup third-round match against Hull City at London Stadium.

transfers Manchester United haggle over Telles valuation - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 04:22

The Times said West Ham were hoping for a negative test result on Thursday that would allow Moyes to return for Sunday's Premier League match against Wolves but the positive test means Alan Irvine will take the reins again.

Moyes could return to the dugout for the Premier League clash against Leicester City on October 4 if he tests negative after his period of isolation, the Times said.

Barcelona and Juventus target Lewandowski swoop - Euro Papers

Premier League West Ham's Moyes prioritises defensive recruits as deadline approaches 18/09/2020 AT 18:13