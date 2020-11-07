Late drama brought what seemed set to be a bore nil-nil draw to life as West Ham edged a 1-0 win against Fulham at the London Stadium this evening.

The two teams went into the game in 15th and 17th place respectively in the Premier League table and their lack of cutting edge in attack tonight certainly highlighted why.

Premier League Aina stunner helps Fulham record first league victory and leapfrog winless West Brom 02/11/2020 AT 15:51

However, the introduction of Said Benrahma in the 71st minute for only his second-ever West Ham appearance made them look much more dangerous.

It proved to be an inspired substitution as the Algerian set up Tomas Soucek to score with a composed finish at the start of injury time and put the Hammers a goal ahead.

The chaos did not end there as a long VAR check led to a 97th-minute penalty for Fulham due to Benrahma making slight contact with Thomas Cairney in the box.

Ademola Lookman stepped up to take it and embarrassingly scuffed a panenka attempt straight into Lukasz Fabianski's hands, thus wasting a valuable chance to equalise for Fulham and sealing the win for West Ham.

Before then, the key chances had all fallen to West Ham early on in each half. Sebastien Haller’s powerful header ricocheted off the bar in the 7th minute after a flurry of key saves from Fulham 'keeper Alphonse Areola moments before and the home side could not believe their luck when Aaron Cresswell struck the bar with a curling free-kick after half-time.

Aleksandr Mitrovic had the best opportunities for Fulham to score but the Serb looked shot of confidence. When he bizarrely flicked the ball over the ‘keeper and wide of the goal in search of Decordova-Reid after being put through one-on-one in the 36th minute his blushes were saved by the linesman’s flag.

After the international break West Ham will travel to Sheffield United on November 22nd, while Fulham will square up against Everton the day before.

Premier League Liverpool edge past West Ham after Jota hits late winner 31/10/2020 AT 20:35