West Ham won their third Premier League game in a row, beating Aston Villa 2-1 after Ollie Watkins missed a late penalty and saw an injury-time equaliser ruled out by VAR for a very tight offside.

Angelo Ogbonna opened the scoring with less than two minutes gone, West Ham's fastest Premier League goal since November 2016.

Jarrod Bowen had provided the assist with a brilliant corner and he was involved once more a mere 29 seconds into the second half as half-time substitute Said Benrahma looped the ball into him to head home.

Both goals came as shock to a Villa side who otherwise dominated the game and created plenty of chances with the pace and trickery of Jack Grealish and Trezeguet.

Unsurprisingly, it was Villa captain Grealish who equalised for the visitors with a deflected strike from range into the top-left corner in the 25th minute.

Watkins wasted the chance to equalise for a second time when he whacked the crossbar with his 74th-minute penalty after Trezeguet went to ground while having his shirt pulled by Declan Rice in the box.

The striker then had a goal ruled out for a tight offside call in injury-time as West Ham held on to move up to fifth in the table.

More to follow

