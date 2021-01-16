West Ham have beaten Burnley 1-0 at the London Stadium to maintain their 100 per cent winning record in 2021.

It was an uncharacteristically sloppy mistake in defence for Burnley as they gifted Michail Antonio the simplest of tap-ins from close range after just nine minutes. The striker took advantage of some calamitous communication between James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, who both failed to deal with a hopeful cross from Pablo Fornals.

Burnley never really caused Łukasz Fabiański any problems between the sticks as their service to Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes was non-existent. It took a host of changes from Dyche to see his side mount a threat on the West Ham goal.

But ultimately it was too little too late for the Clarets as the Hammers took all three points.

Next up for West Ham is another home fixture where they host West Brom while Burnley make the trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

TALKING POINT - Hammers solid at the back

David Moyes' Hammers recorded their third straight clean sheet in the Premier League and never really looked like conceding. Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna marshalled the backline to keep Burnley's troublesome Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes quiet.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Coufal 6, Dawson 7, Ogbonna 7, Cresswell 6, Rice 6, Soucek 7, Bowen 6, Benrahma 6, Fornals 8, Antonio 9, Lanzini 6, Yarmolenko N/A

Burnley: Pope 6, Lowton 6, Tarkowski 6, Mee 7, Pieters 6, Gudmundsson 6, Westwood 6, Brownhill 6, Brady 6, Wood 5, Barnes 5, McNeil 6, Vydra 6, Rodriguez N/A

MAN OF THE MATCH - Michail Antonio (West Ham)

West Ham are simply a different team when Antonio is on the pitch. From the moment the game started he was hungry for the ball and caused the Burnley defence a constant headache. His instinctive finish just showed exactly what West Ham were missing when he was out through injury. If Moyes can keep him fit, the Londoners will certainly keep climbing the table.

KEY EVENTS

9' GOAL!!!!!! - Antonio gets the goal with a simple tap in from close range after a beautiful cross from Fornals . But there has to be an inquest into the Burnley defending which was more than suspect

33' OFF SIDE! - Fabianski is picking the ball out of the net, as Wood's cross is turned into the back of the net. A close call there for West Ham

36' CHANCE! - Bowen takes the corner and sends it towards the back post and Ogbonna gets a head on it, but Mee does brilliantly to push it onto the post. Another let off for Burnley who aren't up to their usual standards of defending crosses

51' CHANCE! - It's that man Antonio again who gets up well and puts his header on target, but it's cleared off the line by Mee

63' BLOCK! - The ball is bouncing around the Burnley box and it falls to Fornals, who unleashes a powerful effort, but it's well blocked

68' CHANCE!!!! - Bowen is in on goal after a brilliant piece of chest control, but his effort goes wide of the post

KEY STATS

Michail Antonio has become the fourth player to reach 40 Premier League goals for West Ham United, after Paolo Di Canio (47), Mark Noble (46) and Carlton Cole (41)

David Moyes records his first win against Sean Dyche

West Ham remain unbeaten in 2021

