Manchester United again came from behind on the road to make it nine successive away league wins with a 3-1 success at West Ham to climb into the top four.

With no Bruno Fernandes in the side – the first time the Portuguese had not started a league match since arriving in Manchester – United were woeful in the first half, and should have conceded more than Tomas Soucek’s opener in the 38th minute.

transfers United poised to sack Solskjaer and target Tuchel - Euro Papers 7 HOURS AGO

However, with Fernandes on at the break, United came out a totally different side in the second half, and blew West Ham away with Paul Pogba brilliantly levelling things up in the 65th minute, before another top-class finish from Mason Greenwood – his first league goal of the season – turned the match on its head less than three minutes later.

And to cap off a ruthless second-half showing, another half-time substitute, Marcus Rashford, lofted a lovely third into the net to complete a fifth successive away win this season for United – the first time they have won their first five away games in a single league campaign since 1985-86.

More to follow.

Premier League Solskjaer hopeful on Rashford fitness ahead of West Ham trip YESTERDAY AT 17:38