Debut goals from Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick secured an away victory for Newcastle over a lacklustre West Ham side at the London Stadium.

Steve Bruce's charges, refreshed by three close-season signings, looked a cohesive unit compared to their opponents who gave the post-lockdown 2019/20 season in-form striker Michail Antonio little service.

Football New signings have lifted the mood at Newcastle, says Bruce 14 HOURS AGO

Despite this, the hosts hit the frame of the goal twice in the first half with Angelo Ogbonna's header and Pablo Fornals' clipped effort both coming close to putting them in front.

Wilson's goal came 11 minutes into the second half when Hendrick reacted quickest to Javier Manquillo's deflected cross flicking the ball into the six-yard box where the former Bournemouth striker's high outstretched leg beat Lukasz Fabianski to the ball.

With three minutes remaining, Hendrick made it two when substitute Miguel Almiron played the ball across the area and the Irish international steadied himself before firing into the roof of the net.

Talking point - Clubs going in opposite directions

Both sides had their disappointments in the summer, West Ham losing young star Grady Diangana to raise funds for future defensive investment and the potential buy-out of Newcastle from a Saudi Arabian consortium being kyboshed.

While West Ham's low-energy display reflected the dispirit expressed by skipper Mark Noble last week, Newcastle looked a cohesive unit that has the potential to challenge for European qualification.

The Hammers face six top-eight sides in the next three games in Arsenal, Wolves, Leicester, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool and they will need to recapture the spirit which secured their Premier League status at the end of the last campaign if they are to avoid a horror start.

With three home games in the next four, Steve Bruce's side has the opportunity to set up the most promising Newcastle season for many years.

Man of the Match - Callum Wilson

A fine performance from the summer signing from Bournemouth who fit seamlessly into his new side.

The flexibility he offers was on full display, equally at home dropping deep to link up with Allan Saint-Maximin and Jonjo Shelvey or combine with Carroll, with whom he could forge a fine partnership if the former West Ham striker stays fit.

Last season Jonjo Shelvey was Newcastle's leading league scorer with six goals. He will score at least double that amount this season.

Player ratings:

West Hame: Fabianski 5; Fredericks 6, Ogbonna 7, Diop 6, Cresswell 5, Soucek 6, Rice 5, Fornals 6, Noble 5, Bowen 6, Antonio 6.

Subs: Haller 6, Yarmolenko 7, Anderson 6.

Newcastle: Darlow 6, Manquillo 7, Fernandez 6, Lascelles 6, Lewis 7, Shelvey 7, Hendrick 8, Hayden 7, Saint-Maximin 7, Carroll 7, Wilson 8*.

Subs: Joelinton 6, Almiron 7, Longstaff 6.

Match highlights:

14' Off the bar! An innocuous looking dink into the box from Noble was met by a superb header from Ogbonna which had Darlow beaten but clipped the bar rather than dip into the net.

34' West Ham hit the bar again! Fornals clips Fredericks' low cross past Darlow but on the frame of the goal.

56' GOAL! Callum Wilson nets on his debut. A strange goal, Hendrick reacted quickly to get a flick on to Manquillo's cross and Wilson's outstretched boot beats Fabianski to the ball and puts it in the net.

87' GOAL! Another debutant, another goal. And what a strike it was from Jeff Hendrick. Almiron on as a substitute was cool in the box and played it across the area to the Irish midfielder who fired the ball into the roof of the net.

Key stats:

8 - The number of goals Callum Wilson has in nine games against West Ham.

0 - The number of touches in the Newcastle box West Ham had in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

More details to follow

Football Premier League to review takeover bid rules after Newcastle saga 10/09/2020 AT 13:34