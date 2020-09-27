Jarrod Bowen scored twice as West Ham United won their first Premier League game of the campaign with a comfortable 4-0 triumph over Wolves at the London Stadium.

With West Ham boss David Moyes in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, Alan Irvine stood in on the touchline and he could hardly have hoped for a better start, with Bowen opening the scoring following a quickly-taken Pablo Fornals free-kick.

The Hammers were slick and full of confidence and for all their dominance, they deserved more than a one-goal advantage at the break. Rui Patricio came to Wolves' rescue to deny Tomas Soucek with a remarkable save, while Fornals spurned another good chance.

But West Ham were much more ruthless after the restart and chalked up the lead their performance warranted.

Bowen was on hand to double their lead, tapping in on the rebound after Fornals had struck the post, before Soucek put the game to bed with a deflected near-post header from Aaron Cresswell's corner delivery, although it has been confirmed as a Raul Jimenez own-goal.

Substitute Sebastien Haller put the gloss on a fine showing with a headed finish from Arthur Masuaku's inch-perfect cross in stoppage-time.

In a further boost to their confidence, West Ham - who also welcomed Mark Noble back as a late substitute - earned their first clean-sheet on home soil for the first time in 10 matches.

TALKING POINT - Ruthless West Ham put Wolves to sword

West Ham were under pressure coming into this game, having lost to Arsenal after suffering an embarrassing opening day defeat to Newcastle. There were signs of improvement against the Gunners and yet they had nothing to show for it.

However, Moyes - who had to manage the team from the comfort of his home - will have been delighted with his side's performance and result tonight. On too many occasions he has watched his side play decent football but lack a clinical touch. He could have no complaints as the Hammers transferred their dominance into goals to claim an unexpected, but very welcome, convincing victory over a Wolves side tipped to shine this season.

Bowen will take the headlines - and rightly so. He had only scored one goal for the club before tonight, and this showing will give him the confidence to become the 10-goal a season player he clearly has the potential to be. But Antonio was excellent also, with his strength and pace causing the Wolves defence problems all evening.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

It's a toss-up between Bowen and Antonio, and though the latter was excellent with his link-up play, the former shades it simply for his two goals.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Fredericks 7, Balbuena 7, Ogbonna 6, Cresswell 7, Masuaku 7, Bowen 9, Soucek 8, Rice 6, Fornals 7, Antonio 9.. subs: Noble N/A, Haller N/A, Johnson 6

Wolves: Patricio 5, Vinagre 5, Saiss 5, Coady 4, Boly 5, Semedo 5, Neves 5, Moutinho 5, Neto 5, Traore 5, Jimenez 5.. subs: Hoever 5, Silva 5, Vitinha 5.

KEY MOMENTS

17' - GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Wolves (Bowen): West Ham lead, out of nowhere! It's a beautiful finish from Bowen, who scores his second goal for the club. Martin Atkinson allow the hosts to play a quick free-kick, with Fornals knocking a forward pass to Bowen, and he curls it past Rui Patricio from the edge of the penalty area. Lovely!

57' - GOAL! West Ham 2-0 Wolves (Bowen): Bowen doubles West Ham's advantage with his second of the game! Antonio causes problems again as he gets in behind the defence on the left and picks out Fornals with his cross. His shot crashes off the post and Bowen is well placed for a simple tap-in.

66' - GOAL! West Ham 3-0 Wolves (Jimenez OG): The Hammers are running away with it! Soucek is left unmarked at the near post to put the game to bed from Cresswell's corner delivery. His header took a deflection to help it in.

90'+3 - GOAL! West Ham 4-0 Wolves (Haller): Haller, the sub, puts the gloss on an excellent night for West Ham. He pulls away at the back post and his powerful header from Masuaku's inch-perfect cross leaves Patricio with no chance.

KEY STATS

Jarrod Bowen has scored only his second goal in 23 Premier League appearances, and first since he netted on his first league start for West Ham back in February.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, only Mohamed Salah (50) and Sergio Agüero (38) have scored more home league goals in England's top four tiers than West Ham's Jarrod Bowen (36).

