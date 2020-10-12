West Ham are "very much against" the Premier League reforms put forward as pat of Project Big Picture, report the BBC.

Project Big Picture is being led by Manchester United co-chairman and Liverpool owner John Henry, and involved a drastic shake-up of the English Football Pyramid.

Premier League FA to block Project Big Picture with ‘golden share’ 2 HOURS AGO

Plans include reducing the number of teams in the top flight to 18, as well as abolishing the League Cup and Community Shield. A £250 million support package would be handed to the EFL, and the proposals have the backing of EFL chairman Ricky Parry.

None Premier League clubs would also be given 'special voting rights' based on their runs in the Premier League, and these include the 'big Six' as well as Everton, Southampton and West Ham.

But despite this, a club source has told the BBC that West Ham are "very much against" the project, citing a loss of home revenue and handing a disproportionate advantage to the "big six'.

"The big six are using Covid for a power grab," the source told the BBC. "If this goes through, over time they will just use more and more for themselves."

Football Premier League reform plan looks like a power grab, UK minister says 6 HOURS AGO