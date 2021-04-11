West Ham want to make history this season by qualifying for the Champions League for the first time, says midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Lingard, who moved to the Hammers on loan in January from Manchester United, has scored eight Premier League goals for the club and helped them into the top four.

And while West Ham almost threw away a 3-0 lead , Lingard thinks their 3-2 win over Leicester, also in the mix for a Champions League spot, means they are ready to make history by qualifying for Europe's elite tournament.

"We take the positives and negatives from the game," he said. "We always start really good and on the front foot.

"I am picking up good positions. It's due to confidence, instinct, knowing players and where the right and left back are going to put it.

"It is great. We are in something to fight for and all our games are like cup finals. We grind out the wins and take the points home. The lads battle on and there is a big belief in the team. We take each game as it comes, step-by-step for top four. It would be a brilliant achievement to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in West Ham's history."

Lingard was part of the England squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, and could yet make this summer's European Championship squad should he continue on this vein of form.

