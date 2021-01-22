Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's best player at the moment - according to former Gunner Jack Wilshere.

In a question-and-answer session on social media, the new Bournemouth signing was put on the spot - and he replied: "Saka! What a player."

In a wide-ranging discussion, the 29-year-old said he was "sad" to see Mesut Ozil leave the Emirates, but added that he was "happy we get to see him doing what he does best".

He named John Terry and Wayne Rooney as the most influential players in any dressing room he had been in - and confirmed that although he is still in touch with Arsene Wenger, he had not had any contact with Mikel Arteta in recent months.

He revealed that he had been fined £40,000 for leading an offensive chant about north London rivals Tottenham during the 2015 FA Cup trophy parade.

And when asked which Barcelona midfielder had made the biggest impression on him in the 2010-2011 Champions League, when Wilshere had a stand-out game in the first leg of their round of 16 clash, he replied wryly: "Couldn't learn much, they all spent the night in my pocket."

