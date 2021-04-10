And while the England captain will be inundated with suitors, he still has three years left on his contract and so will come at a hefty price should anyone try and pry him away from north London.

So with the striker tempted by a move away, we take a look at where Kane could go, who could afford him, and where he can win the trophies he so desires?

Premier League Kane wants to leave Spurs this summer - report 5 HOURS AGO

MANCHESTER CITY

First thing’s first, even in a depressed marketplace hampered by coronavirus, Spurs owner and fierce negotiator Daniel Levy will not be expected to let his prize asset go for anything less than £120 million.

With that in mind, there are only a select few clubs that could afford Kane and Manchester City are one of them. What’s more, they basically guarantee trophies, and remain in the hunt for a quadruple this season

And they need a striker too. Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will leave the club when his contract expires this summer and Gabriel Jesus is not a 20-goal-a-season player that can truly replace him.

Manchester United

In the red half of Manchester, there’s another club with the financial means to bring in Harry Kane.

Manchester United need a world-class goalscorer to lead the line. While Marcus Rashford goes from strength to strength, he is at his best on the wing, while Anthony Martial is not a reliable striker through the middle.

Anthony Martial of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and A.C. Milan at Old Trafford on March 11, 2021 in Manchester, United Kingdom. Image credit: Getty Images

Edinson Cavani has performed admirably, but he is a short-term solution given his age , and so Harry Kane could fit perfectly into a side desperate for a striker of his calibre.

What’s more, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has proven that the club are heading in the right direction , improving their league performance again and all but guaranteeing qualification for the Champions League.

Kane could very well be the player that makes them a trophy-winning side.

Real Madrid

Spurs have precedent for selling their best and improving, so the loss of Kane may not be the worst thing in the world if they can put the money to good use.

And where Madrid may have the edge is that they do not pose a direct threat to Spurs’ domestic trophy opportunities.

Harry Kane walks past the Champions League trophy Image credit: Getty Images

As for Real, it could be a match made in heaven. Karim Benzema has led the line brilliantly for the club this season and since Cristiano Ronaldo left , but he is 33 years old and Madrid will need a successor for him soon.

And as for Kane, Madrid are serial Champions League winners and domestic title challengers. As with Manchester United, he could be the player that helps the club to all sorts of trophies as they rebuild. Were he there this season, they’d probably be top of La Liga.

What’s more, they can afford him.

BARCELONA

The Catalan Giants are surprise contenders for La Liga this season despite their worst ever start to a La Liga campaign. And that just goes to show that, no matter what, they are perennial contenders for trophies.

What an opportunity and what a challenge it would be for Kane to move in on the great man’s spot and help steer Barcelona into another era of dominance,

Trophies are all but guaranteed, while the chance to play at the Nou Camp and alongside some of the world’s very best players is surely too tempting.

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) Image credit: Imago

BEST OF THE REST

However, Kane may have bigger prizes on his mind than Ligue 1, and while PSG are no doubt Champions League contenders Kane may fancy his chances at a club with a more competitive domestic league.

Chelsea, too, used to dominate football's biggest transfers with the backing of Roman Abramovich. However, in recent years they have opted for a more conservative approach, and have even brought through a few young players.

But with Timo Werner having failed to shine this season , it’s not out of the question that Chelsea could cut their losses, cash in on the German and go for broke by signing Kane. But would he really move just across the capital? It’s unlikely, and every other club on this list is probably a better guarantee of trophies too.

Wherever he could go, there’s big money to be spent and trophies to be won. Whether he goes is another question altogether.

'Dream' - Barca players 'desperate' for Neymar return - Euro Papers

Transfers Sanchez emerges as shock Barcelona target - Paper Round 16 HOURS AGO