Sami Khedira has made clear his desire to play in the Premier League, with the German midfielder unhappy with the lack of game time he has received at Juventus so far this season.

The 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in Turin and has yet to make a single appearance for the Italian champions this season, with Andrea Pirlo favouring other options in the centre of his midfield.

“The Premier League is still missing in my collection, to play there would be the icing on the cake,” Khedira, who has played in the Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A, recently told The Athletic.

“There are fewer breaks in the game and many counter-attacks, but this is what I like. I’ve done a lot of extra sessions with fitness coaches to get myself ready for a higher pace and intensity.

"I’ve done extra sessions with fitness coaches to get myself ready for the pace and intensity in the Premier League.

My gut instinct and passion tell me I need to play football, if possible in the Premier League. I’m working towards that.

But which Premier League club would be a good fit for Khedira? Which clubs might be interested in the German World Cup winner?

Arsenal

The 2020/21 season has been a difficult one for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta’s side closer to danger at the foot of the Premier League table than the top four positions.

Midfield is certainly an area the Gunners could do with strengthening and Khedira would bring some experience and a winning mentality to a generally young group of players at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Khedira isn’t exactly the creative midfielder Arsenal need. What’s more, the German is into the twilight of his career and the experienced players they have recently signed (see David Luiz and Willian) haven’t been great successes.

Everton

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti knows Khedira well having worked with the German midfielder during their time together at Real Madrid.

The Daily Mail reports Everton and are in talks with Khedira. The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2020/21 season and is therefore free to start discussions with other teams this month.

Khedira would give the Toffees additional depth in midfield, although it’s unlikely he would dislodge either Allan or Abdoulaye Doucoure from Ancelotti’s favoured starting lineup.

Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho is another Premier League manager who knows Khedira well. Just like Ancelotti, he worked with the German as Real Madrid manager.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss has settled on a midfield unit this season, with Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hjobjerg and Giovani Lo Celso all key figures for the North London side.

Khedira wouldn’t be a first team figure for Spurs. It could be argued they should look to strengthen other areas of their team first, but the German’s experience could be useful in a title race.

Tottenham Hotspur Manager José Mourinho ahead of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 20, 2020 in London, United Kingdom Image credit: Getty Images

West Ham United

If there’s a Premier League club that can be counted on to hand a bumper contract to a player slightly over the hill and into the final years of his career, it’s West Ham United.

Despite bleak pre-season predictions, David Moyes has taken the Hammers into the top half of the table this season and his midfield unit is strong, with Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Rice all impressing.

Khedira, however, would give West Ham something a little different in the centre of the pitch. He is more of a box-to-box operator than any of their current midfielders.

