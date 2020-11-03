TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Rodgers, Vardy and co looking very impressive

Premier League Leicester thrash Leeds to go second 11 HOURS AGO

It must be said Brendan Rodgers is an excellent manager but that excellence can sometimes be obscured by his presentation. The middle management speak - "My biggest mentor is myself", for example - is unbecoming of a man of his talent. However, he has his Leicester side playing some excellent football, and their 4-1 win at Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United at Elland Road moved them into second in the league.

Emblematic of their excellence is Jamie Vardy, purveyor in chief of goals, port and tobacco, and now assists, too - the 33-year-old forward scored one and assisted two in another standout performance. Further, the Foxes - around Vardy - have put together a squad comprising what Harry Redknapp might call top, top talent, and their bench on Monday was illustrative of the wealth of players they have cobbled together. James Maddison and Cengiz Under emerged from the bench to help put the game to bed as Leeds rallied in the second half. To provide a further layer of context, they were also without Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne and Wilfred Ndidi.

So, they couldn't do a Leicester could they? Well, they could, because doing a Leicester now means two things. Confused? Excellent.

'Doing a Leicester' entered the footballing lexicon when Claudio Ranieri and his rabble of journeymen surprised the least-competitive-masquerading-as-the-most-competitive league in the world to claim a shock Premier League title in 2016. However, 'doing a Leicester' took on another meaning last season when Rodgers' men somehow contrived not to qualify for the Champions League from a position of strength, winning two of their nine post-lockdown matches to limp over the line in fifth.

So to summarise, the Foxes have an excellent manager, an excellent squad of players and in Vardy, a player who seems to age like a fine port. They could - maybe even should - be pushing for a league title in this very bizarre year of football, but are they mentally strong enough to sustain it this season?

#PochBack but what on earth did he say about Dele Alli?

Mauricio Pochettino sidled up to the Sky Sports studio Monday night to put in a very Poch-like performance before and after the Leicester and Leeds United game.

Charm, charisma and cracking chat. The four 'cs' as it were. There was the not so startling revelation that he was ready to return to work, which after a year off, seems fair enough. Brendan Rodgers even got in there with a quip - barely a quip, mind - that "Mauricio's holiday has finished now so he needs to get back to work". Cheers Brendan. The holiday will indeed be over soon. Standard fare there really: great boss out of work and will return.

In less standard fare, Pochettino compared Dele Alli to Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho. Now to be fair, it was not a like-for-like talent comparison, more a presence thing, but that is still some company to be knocking about in.

"Maradona was a talented, gifted player; so strong, so physical, so quick, powerful, but then his character, it’s winning, the DNA,” Pochettino began.

He’s a winner, he’s a winner, and then the charisma, the energy makes him so special. The charisma is the best thing he has, when he walks into the room everyone watches him, everyone wants to touch him, wants to ask for a picture. His energy, you smell the energy, his charisma it’s amazing. Ronaldinho at Paris Saint-Germain was similar.

All fair enough, and then, to quote Mike Breen, BANG:

And it’s similar in this way with Dele. People love him in this way. When you add the charisma to the talent, that’s what makes a special player.

That is a big call.

Neal Maupay dropped for what?

The Daily Mail report Neal Maupay was dropped for Brighton's fixture with Tottenham on Sunday following concerns over his attitude.

Here is what the Mail have to say about it:

Sportsmail understands the decision was taken with view to showing Maupay that no one player is more important than the team amid a growing sense that the former Brentford forward’s ego is inflating. Maupay has certainly been one of the club’s most impressive performers since their return to the top-flight, but Potter was eager to send out a message. Sources also claim that Maupay was involved in a heated incident with a colleague last week, contributing to Potter’s surprise decision.

More might come about what had actually happened here but the above seems pretty run of the mill football club stuff. Inflated egos and fracas at football clubs. Shocking.

