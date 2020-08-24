At long last, having taken nearly four years to finally appear happy back “home” at Old Trafford, it is time for Manchester United to get what they paid for with Paul Pogba, writes Pete Hall.

The future looked bright as Stormzy and Adidas collaborated to announce that #POGBACK was actually happening, ending another long and arduous transfer saga, back in 2016.

Manchester United had seen the error in their ways: Sir Alex Ferguson has been wrong to allow an embryonic Paul Pogba to leave the club for Juventus in 2012, and bringing the French superstar back “home” for a then-world record fee would instigate real change at the club.

It was a match made in heaven, on paper. United were in dire need of revival, so desperate to return to anything like their former grandeur. Pogba was that marquee signing, one who grew up at the club, who could lead them into a bright and trophy-laden future.

Four seasons, three of which were trophyless, later, and the jury is still out as to whether Pogba has had any positive effect on the club, at all. Hit and miss performances, clashes with managers and an eager-to-agitate agent have done little to adhere Pogba to the masses at Old Trafford. Before coronavirus hit, it seemed that Pogba, who had barely featured all season due to injury, would be on his way this summer.

However, that period of reflection during the enforced break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with an upturn in fortunes for United, has seemingly, at long last, reassured Pogba he is in the right place.

"Pogba is staying at Manchester United and I think they want to extend his contract," agent Mino Raiola said.

He is at the centre of an important project, they will not accept any bid for him this summer.

It was as simple as that – tell him how important he is – and Pogba now looks like a different, happier proposition. His performances in the latter part of the season after football’s restart were markedly improved. But it was his demeanour on the training ground, and around the squad, that gave a greater indication in his mood improvement.

Now, with the affable, popular Pogba back, the slate must be wiped clean. Business time is upon player and club. Pogba now has a defined role in the team. It was not clear initially if Pogba would be deployed on the left of a midfield three, as a No 10 or as an orthodox box-to-box midfielder

And, as United struggled to produce any sort of free-flowing football under Jose Mourinho, Pogba’s impact was limited, to put it mildly.

Now, as part of a midfield two, behind Bruno Fernandes, Pogba has found a home. The link-up play between him and United’s catalyst for change Fernandes has been pleasing on the eye.

Not burdened as being the only player with the capability to drag United forward anymore, Pogba can dominate from deeper, as he did for large swathes against Sevilla in United’s Europa League semi-final defeat.

However, one goal and one assist since the restart, even if from a deeper position, is not good enough for a man with Pogba’s myriad of ability.

Time, is therefore, of the essence. He is happy. The club want to keep him. Now, with no excuses, it is time for Pogba to real show what he promised he would produced four years ago.

