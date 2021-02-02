João Moutinho scored one of the goals of the season as Wolves came from behind to beat nine-man Arsenal 2-1 after David Luiz and Bernd Leno were both sent off.

Mike Arteta's side stormed out of the blocks with the returning Bukayo Saka hitting the post in the first minute and having a goal disallowed for off-side in the build up.

transfers Premier League done deals: All the January transfer window ins and outs 11 HOURS AGO

Nicolas Pepe then had a shot saved onto the bar but opened the scoring with a fine solo effort for his third goal in four games.

It all looked to be going to plan for the Gunners until first half stoppage time when Luiz was sent off for catching Willian Jose in the box and Reuben Neves hammered home the resulting penalty to equalise.

Arteta brought on Gabriel to shore up the back but his side found themselves behind after a stunning 30-yard strike from Moutinho flew in off the post, his first ever goal at Molineux.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when Leno was sent off for bizarrely using his arm outside the box, volleyball style, to clear the ball.

And Nuno Esprito Santo's side held on to win this bizarre game to record their first victory in the league since mid-December.

TALKING POINT

Should David Luiz have been sent off? It looked soft as the defender clipped Jose's heel accidentally, but he did not get any of the ball and caught the striker from behind in the box. It was more bad luck than bad decision making from the Brazilian. Maybe time for another look at the rulebook.

David Luiz reacts after being sent off for Arsenal Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Joao Moutinho (Wolves): The 34-year-old scored a memorable first goal at Molineux with a curling finish from distance. And his energy and link-up play with Neves was a threat throughout.

PLAYER RATINGS

WOLVES: Patricio 5, Boly 6, Coady 5, Kilman 7, Semedo 5, Moutinho 9, Neves 8, Neto 8, Traore 7, Podence 7, Willian Jose 6. Subs: Vitinha 5, Dendoncker n/a, Silva n/a.

ARSENAL: Leno 3, Bellerin 6, Holding 5, Luiz 4, Cedric 6, Partey 7, Xhaka 5, Pepe 8, Smith Rowe 6, Saka 8, Lacazette 5. Subs: Gabriel 5, Aubameyang 5, Runnarson n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

10' - DISALLOWED GOAL FOR ARSENAL! Lacazette cuts it back for Saka in the box who hammers it in first time. It is disallowed by VAr for an off-side against Lacazette.

25' - GOOD SAVE! Smith Rowe cuts it back to Pepe who makes a late run and hammers it towards goal and its beaten away by the keeper onto the bar.

32' - GOAL FOR ARSENAL! Pepe ploughs his way through two challenges and fires the ball in from a tight angle.

45'+3 - RED CARD AND WOLVES PENALTY! Luiz is off for catching Jose from behind. Neves steps up and hammers it into the roof of the net. 1-1.

49' - WOLVES SCORE A BANGER! Moutinho with an arrowing strike from all of 30 yards in off the post.

72' - RED CARD FOR LENO! The keeper races off his line and uses his arm to put the ball out of play. Bizarre red card.

KEY STAT

Since David Luiz's Arsenal debut in August 2019, he has received more red cards (3) and conceded more penalties (6) than any other player in the competition.

Football United fans can get excited - Every PL club rated after transfer window 12 HOURS AGO