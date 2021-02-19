An unfortunate own goal from goalkeeper Illan Meslier was enough to earn Wolves a narrow 1-0 victory over Leeds at Molineux.

The first half was an entertaining affair, as Leeds games often are, with chances at both ends. Both goalkeepers, however, would not be beaten.

The second period was not quite as open as the first, but Wolves found the winner thanks to a typically powerful run and shot from Adama Traore in the 64th minute, an effort that cannoned down off the crossbar before hitting the unfortunate Meslier and going back into his own net.

Leeds huffed and puffed but could not find an equaliser, as Wolves made in 10 points from the last 12 to continue their recovery from a stuttering start to the season and move above Leeds in the table up to 11th.

Leeds United's Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich (L) vies with Wolves' Adama Traore Image credit: Getty Images

Whenever Leeds are in town, there is sure to be excitement, and sure enough, the first half was end to end, with Pedro Neto having four shots alone, and Raphinha causing plenty of problems down the other end.

After the interval, Leeds took their foot off the gas, with Wolves edging the match with their fortunate winner. Meslier could not nothing as he as on the floor having tried to save Traore’s shot.

The goal, remarkably was the first time Wolves had taken the lead at home in the league since October.

Leeds had chances to equalise, but Wolves held on to complete a double over Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

TALKING POINT – Back to normal for Wolves

They have taken their sweet time, but Wolves are finally looking themselves again.

That is now three wins and a draw from their last four games, having picked up back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since October.

The absence of Raul Jimenez has hit them hard, but others are finally starting to produce the good in the Mexican's absence, with their backline shoring up once again.

MAN OF THE MATCH -Pedro Neto

A constant danger all match. He has been such a key part in Wolves turning their season around. Needs to pick a better pass on occasion, but few at Wolves are even close to as big a threat as Neto.

PLAYER RATINGS

Wolves: Patricio 8, Semedo 7, Jonny 6, Coady 7, Saiss 7, Dendoncker 7, Moutinho 6, Neves 6, Neto 8, Traore 7, Jose 7... Subs: Marcal 6, Silva N/A, Rayan Ait Nouri N/A.

Wolves: Meslier 6, Ayling 6, Struijk 6, Cooper 6, Dallas 7, Klich 6, Shackleton 5, Roberts 6, Raphinha 7, Harrison 5, Bamford 6.... Subs: Costa 6, Hernandez 6

KEY MOMENTS

12’ - SAVE! Pedro Neto picks the ball out and tries to find the top corner but Leeds stopper Ilian Meslier uses his outstretched left hand to tip it wide of the post!

26’ - DOUBLE SAVE! Mateusz Klich has a strange effort from a tight angle, which Patricio blocks, Pascal Struijk arrives to meet the rebound, fires for goal, but Patricio makes another block.

28’ - CHANCE! Straight down the other end, Neto takes the attack to Leeds, bides his time, plays in Nelson Semedo, who is in plenty of space, but fires too close to Meslier.

64’ - GGGGGGGOOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLLL! Wolves 1-0 Leeds. Oh no! What a way to take the lead! An own goal, in the most unfortunate manner, from Meslier! Moments after Bamford had a header cleared off the line, Wolves break, Traore picks it up out wide, darts inside, holds off his man, fires a thunderous effort for goal, it hits the crossbar, comes down, hits Meslier on the back and goes back into the goal. So unlucky!

90+4’ - CHANCE! What a moment for Costa as he brings down Raphinha's long ball, but his effort is saved by Patricio with his legs.

KEY STATS

Wolves have won seven of their last nine top-flight league games against Leeds United (L2), and remain unbeaten in nine such meetings at Molineux (W6 D3) since a 0-2 loss in September 1973.

None of Leeds United’s last 19 away league games have ended level – it’s their longest run of away league games without a draw since a 20-game run from November 2002 to November 2003.

Wolves are the first side to complete a league double over Marcelo Bielsa in the top-flight since both Montpellier and PSG defeated his Marseille side home and away in Ligue 1 in 2014-15.

This was just Wolves’ second 1-0 win in the Premier League thanks to an own goal, the other coming against Chelsea in January 2011 (José Bosingwa own goal). This is the first time Leeds have lost 1-0 in the Premier League after scoring an own goal.

Wolves have won consecutive league games for the first time since October – the second win in that run also came against Leeds.

Leeds United’s Illan Meslier (20y 354d) became the youngest goalkeeper to score an own goal in the Premier League in the competition's history.

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patrício made seven saves to go with his clean sheet. The last Wolves goalkeeper to make more saves in a Premier League match while keeping a clean sheet was Marcus Hahnemann against Everton in March 2010 (nine saves).

