Wolves and Southampton played out a cagey 1-1 draw on Monday that came alive late on thanks to goals from Theo Walcott and Pedro Neto.

Walcott netted his first Southampton goal in 15 years to give them a valuable 1-0 lead in the 58th minute. It was only his fourth game since rejoining the club where he started his professional career on transfer deadline day.

He emphatically smashed home a Che Adams cross from close range in the 58th minute, with his Saints strike partner returning the favour for the assist he received to open the scoring against Newcastle before the international break.

Adams almost bagged another assist he when he sent Walcott through on goal less than 10 minutes later with a lofted pass from deep, but the 31 year-old scooped it wide from close range to waste a glorious opportunity and perhaps cost them the win.

Contrastingly, that seemed to give Wolves added impetus as Pedro Neto turned super-sub to score the equaliser in the 75th minute as he seized on the rebound from a powerful Raul Jimenez shot that ricocheted off the post.

The Portuguese winger had surprisingly been dropped for Adama Traore, but his goal would have likely proved Nuno Espirito-Santo wrong for doing so.

It was not the only surprising tactical decision made by the Wolves manager either. He also changed his side’s typical 3-4-3 to something that more resembled a 4-3-3 in the absence of their captain and starting centre-back Conor Coady.

Coady, who has been self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who contracted Covid-19 while on England duty, was unable to add to his near record-breaking tally of 121 consecutive appearances for the West Midlands club.

This result means Southampton remain in 5th place in the Premier League table on 17 points, while Wolves move a few places up to 9th on 14.

TALKING POINT - SHOULD WOLVES PERMANENTLY SWITCH TO A BACK FOUR?

Many people were surprised at kick-off to see Wolves line-up with a back four after long being loyal to a back five with wing backs. However, it was a decision likely influenced by the absences of Coady and Romain Saiss as well as Southampton's ability to dominate the midfield as part of their high-pressing 4-2-2-2 system.

While the decision may have hindered the West Midlands side slightly in attack, it perhaps enabled them to be more compact defensively with a lot of Southampton's chances being caused by individual errors or them beating the defensive line. But on the other hand, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo both enjoy going forward and there was not enough cover for either right-back whenever they decided to do so.

It was in the last 20 minutes of the game after Neto was substituted on for Ruben Neves when Wolves really came into their own. The system changed again from a 4-3-3 to more of a 4-2-3-1 with Daniel Podence, Neto and Traore all supplementing Jimenez and while all 4 excelled in the closing stages of the match, Neto in particular looked electrifying. This formation is interesting in that it enables their star attacking quartet to all play together at the same time rather than constantly having to leave one out.

It remains to be seen whether Espirito-Santo will continue with a similar system, but if he does he could very well be onto something as long as the defence are able to adjust effectively.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Alex McCarthy (Southampton) - The now 30 year-old shot-stopper is no stranger to having to prove himself, given that he endured numerous loan spells while at Reading and was second-choice at both QPR and Crystal Palace before joining the Saints. Even since moving to the south coast in summer 2016 he has had to battle both Fraser Forster and Angus Gunn for the number one spot, but last season he finally cemented himself as Ralph Hasenhuttl's preferred choice after Gunn was dropped a few games in and he has not looked back since. Tonight he made a whopping 8 saves to keep Southampton in the game and looked comfortable with the ball at his feet too. His 4 clean sheets in the league is the joint highest this season and he must be wondering what on earth he has to do to add to his solitary England cap.

PLAYER RATINGS

Southampton: McCarthy 9, Bertrand 7, Walker-Peters 7, Vestergaard 6, Bednarek 6, Romeu 6, Ward-Prowse 6, Djenepo 7, Armstrong 6, Walcott 7, Adams 8...Subs: Long 5, Diallo N/A

Wolves: Patricio 6, Ait-Nouri 7, Semedo 7, Boly 6, Kilman 6, Dendoncker 6, Neves 6, Moutinho 8, Podence 6, Jimenez 7, Traore 7...Subs: Neto 9, Vitinha N/A

KEY MOMENTS

6' - DOUBLE SAVE! The free-kick goes straight into the wall but Semedo and Dendocker have two shots well saved by Alex McCarthy shortly after. The Saints goalkeeper is perhaps unfairly ignored in the England 'keeper discussion.

32' - CLOSE!! A great passing move starts with Romeu near the centre circle as he darts a pass into Adams who promptly puts Armstrong through a goal, but the Scot is stretching for the ball and although he manages to poke it past Patricio, the ball trickles past the wrong side of the post.

36' - SAVED!! Lovely delivery from Moutinho and Podence is free to glance a header goalwards that McCarthy manages to tip over the bar!

58' - GOOOOAAAALLL!! 15 years after his league goal for Southampton, Walcott smashes home from close range! Djenepo floated a cross into the right corner of the box and Adams has his first attempt at a cross blocked before driving the ball along the ground, cross-goal to Walcott who emphatically opens the scoring.

65' - SOO CLOSE!!! What a pass from Adams, who lofts a ball from deep in midfield to put Walcott through on goal. He has plentiful time and space but puts the ball marginally wide of the goal and the onrushing Patricio.

67' - CLOSE!! What a chance for Wolves to equalise! It's a well-worked free-kick that finds Jimenez beyond the Saints defensive line but he miscontrols the ball and it rolls out for a goal-kick. He would've been in a fantastic position to shoot if he brought that down better.

75' - GOOOAALLLLLL!!! An equaliser for Wolves! Moutinho injects some urgency into the attack as he plays it into Jimenez on the edge of the area and makes a run looking for the return pass. Instead, Jimenez turns and fires a powerful shot against the left post but the Saints defence are caught sleeping as Neto turns super-sub and pounces on the rebound to score!

KEY STATS

