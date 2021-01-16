The first Black Country derby in just under nine years did not disappoint as West Brom beat Wolves 3-2 to give Sam Allardyce his first win as their manager.

Feistiness was on show right from the get-go as Willy Boly brought down Callum Robinson in only the eighth minute to give away a penalty, which was converted with ease by Matheus Pereira.

Boly then made amends with a backheel assist for Wolves’ equaliser and 18 year-old Fabio Silva’s first goal at the Molineux, before scoring himself just five minutes later.

However, the Baggies came out all guns blazing after the half-time break with Semi Ajayi making it 2-2 thanks to his looping header in the 52nd minute.

Wolves defenders could then be forgiven for experiencing a sense of déjà vu as Robinson once again won a penalty that was scored by Pereira, this time to lead 3-2.

West Brom were able to hold on thanks to some valiant defending, ensuring that they narrow the gap to a mere three points adrift of safety.

They next visit West Ham on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Wolves’ next outing is an FA Cup 4th Round tie against National League North side Chorley on Friday.

More to follow...

