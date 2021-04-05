Jesse Lingard's remarkable individual goal helped West Ham jump to fourth in the table, courtesy of a 3-2 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

With just six minutes gone, Lingard received the ball 10 yards inside his own half on the break and, after racing thirty yards towards goal, traversed the field past three defenders before clipping a pall over Rui Patricio.

The England forward was involved in the second goal eight minutes later as he played in Michail Antonio who squared for Pablo Fornals to slot home.

Premier League Rice could be out for six weeks for West Ham 9 HOURS AGO

Six minutes before the break, Lingard then set up Jarrod Bowen, just on for the injured Antonio, on the break who drove home low at the near post.

A minute before the break, Leander Dendoncker headed Adama Traore's cross home to keep Wolves in the game and a fine finish from Fabio Silva after Pedro Neto's incisive ball over the West Ham defence midway through the second half meant a nervy end to the match for the Hammers.

More to follow...

Premier League Rice and Soucek futures at West Ham not tied to Champions League - Moyes YESTERDAY AT 15:36