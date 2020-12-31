Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been charged by the FA because of his comments about referee Lee Mason.

Nuno told the press that he had problems with how Mason handles games and said he could not control players. The Portuguese manager also refused to say sorry for his comments.

Premier League Man Utd fans have unrealistic expectations – The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 09:35

"Nuno Espirito Santo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to their Premier League match against Burnley," the FA said in a statement.

"It is alleged that comments made by the head coach during a post-match interview constitute improper conduct as they were personally offensive to the match official and/or bring the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1."

Under the rule, a manager can be charged for post-match comments if they "imply bias, attack the officials' integrity or which are personally offensive in nature".

The FA said Santo has until 5 January to respond to the charge.

Wolves are 12th in the Premier League and will next travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Barca presidential candidate promises Haaland, hypes Mbappe move - Euro Papers

Premier League Rashford’s injury-time winner sends Man Utd second YESTERDAY AT 21:59