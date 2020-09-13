Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new deal to keep him at the club until 2023.

His previous deal was set to expire at the end of the new season, but the club confirmed his extension on Sunday afternoon.

The 46-year-old was in charge when they were promoted from the Championship two seasons ago and has continued to impress in the Premier League.

"Wolves - it's a team that wants to grow. We are proud of being part of something that is on the move," he said in the announcement video.

"It's a big, big challenge but we go there motivated. We do OK. We're gonna do OK."

He then paid tribute to the club's fans, who have been unable to attend recent games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The noise that they make, the way they push the team. I'm very thankful for them," he said.

"We fight to the end. I'm proud of the boys. We want to improve and grow so we have another chance to come to Wembley. Dreaming is for free.

"A word to our fans: we miss them, everything could be different with their presence. The future is bright for us."

