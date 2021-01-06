Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Nuno Espirito Santo has been fined £25,000 ($34,000) by the Football Association (FA) and warned about his future conduct after comments made about referee Lee Mason, the FA said on Wednesday.

The Portuguese was critical of Mason after his side's 2-1 defeat by Burnley last month, saying he hoped Mason never refereed a Wolves match again and that he did "not have the quality to whistle a game in the Premier League".

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Nuno said: "Honestly I don't like to say it, but I must say it because I will not feel right: the referee does not have the quality to whistle a game in the Premier League.

"This is a problem that we knew. We already had Lee Mason before. It is not about the crucial mistakes or the decisions, it is about the way that he handles the game.

"The players get nervous. Too much voices. He whistles by the voices when some players shout. He does not have [it]. We are talking about the best competition and clearly he does not have the quality to whistle the game.

"I am very disappointed to say this, really disappointed to say it, but I would not feel right if I did not say it. It happened before."

An FA statement said Nuno had admitted his comments "constituted improper conduct as they were personally offensive" to Mason and had brought the game into disrepute.

Wolves are 13th in the Premier League standings on 22 points. They host Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

