Jimenez, 29, will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after he underwent surgery on a fractured skull sustained in a clash of heads with defender David Luiz against Arsenal in November.

In the absence of the Mexican, who is Wolves' joint top scorer with four goals, Nuno has deployed record signing Fabio Silva in the attack but the 18-year-old has not yet been able to score.

"We need to rebalance the squad," Nuno said before Monday's league game away to Burnley. "I am not happy because unfortunately we had a huge situation with one of our important players.

"The transfer window is a window of opportunity for all the clubs to rebalance their squads. It can be players coming in, or players going out. We are ready to react if that is the case."

Wolves bounced back from two successive league defeats with a 2-1 win against Chelsea, and Nuno has challenged his players to build on that result.

"We are looking to sustain our level of performances. It's always our aim and we try to be consistent throughout. Burnley will be a tough match, and we want to play good football, and this is what we're working for," Nuno said.

Wolves are 10th in the standings with 20 points after13 games.

