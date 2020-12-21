Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo could face sanctions from the Premier League after saying the referee in his team's 2-1 defeat at Burnley on Monday was not good enough for the top flight.

The Portuguese manager took aim at referee Lee Mason despite the official giving his side a late penalty and his words are likely to be reviewed by the league's disciplinary body.

"The referee did not have the quality for a Premier League game, this is a problem we know we had Lee Mason before. It is not about the crucial mistake or decisions, it is about how he handles the game," said Espirito Santo.

"The players get nervous, he whistles from the noises from the players. We are talking about the best competition but he does not have the quality to whistle the game.

"I just don't want to see him more, I told him I hope he does not whistle a game of ours again. He cannot control the players, the players are constantly arguing. The other referees let the game flow," he said.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was surprised Wolves' Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho was not sent off after a VAR review of a challenge on Josh Brownhill in the final minutes but was more supportive of the officials.

"I've no problems with the referees, it is really difficult now. The three most difficult jobs are the two managers and the referee. I don't think any game is easy for referees at the moment. We all want the decisions of course, it is one of those things," he said.

It was a classic Burnley performance as they overcame Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche's side made the most of their aerial prowess at set-piece and crossing scenarios, roughing up a more lightweight Wolves side who had hoped to extend some winning momentum having beaten Chelsea 2-1 last week.

Ashley Barnes rose highest to score the first after impressive ground was made by Charlie Taylor in the counter-attacking transition, and Chris Wood latched onto a loose ball after a set piece melee to double the lead and seal the points for the strugglers, who move out of the bottom three with this win.

Ashley Barnes of Burnley celebrates with teammates Ashley Westwood and Dwight McNeil after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor Image credit: Getty Images

Having had their deficit doubled 10 minutes into the second half, Wolves went more gung-ho, introducing the dangerous Adama Traore and Fabio Silva as they reverted to a back four to chase the game.

It would come to no avail; Rui Patricio would prove the busier of the two goalkeepers - making excellent saves to deny both Chris Wood and Barnes, and watching anxiously as a fizzed Josh Brownhill free kick flew just wide. Nick Pope pulled off two brilliant reflex saves to halt Ruben Neves from opening Wolves' account for the afternoon as Burnley clung on to a precious three points.

It wasn't without a last minute hiccup; Silva converting a penalty that he had won late on, but it was too little for those in gold as they fell to defeat.

Additional reporting from Reuters

