Aston Villa scored a late penalty in a dramatic smash-and-grab victory over Wolves at Molineux, as both sides ended up with 10 men.

Wolves handed record signing Fabio Silva a first domestic start as Raul Jimenez continues his recovery from a fractured skull, but he struggled to make an impact. It was clear that the hosts were missing the man responsible for over 40 per cent of their goals this season.

Premier League Jimenez discharged from hospital and resting at home after surgery 08/12/2020 AT 15:42

There wasn't much between the sides in the first half; there was very little flow to the game throughout. Villa dominated possession - Jack Grealish kept them ticking along - but Wolves soon began to threaten on the counter.

Villa saw appeals for a penalty for handball against Romain Saiss waved away by Mike Dean after VAR checked the incident.

Daniel Podence had the best chance of the first half with less than 10 minutes remaining, forcing Emilano Martinez into a good save. Moments later, Martinez was needed again, this time to deny Pedro Neto as Wolves hit their stride before half time.

It was more of the same after the break, as Podence, Neto and Adama Traore had shots from distance, while Villa looked to make inroads themselves. Ollie Watkins forced Rui Patricio into a good save with his first effort.

The drama kicked up a notch in the final 10 minutes when both Douglas Luiz and Joao Moutinho were sent off for second yellow cards either side of Villa substitute Anwar El Ghazi's winner from the spot.

TALKING POINT - Wolves' poor finishing is punished

Without Jimenez, Wolves, who have scored the joint-second fewest number of goals outside of the bottom three this season, look toothless. Silva was a peripheral figure throughout, and while Podence, Neto and Traore tried to make something happen, they couldn't. Villa had their moments but kept their nerve when it mattered as each side saw red.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

The Villa keeper made three outstanding saves, particularly from Leander Dendoncker in the second half. That set his side up, and they took the opportunity to get another away victory in the dying minutes.

PLAYER RATINGS

Wolves: Rui Patricio 6, Marcal 6, Saiss 6, Coady 5, Semedo 5, Dendoncker 6, Moutinho 5, Traore 6, Neto 6, Podence 6, Silva 5 Substitutes: Neves 5

Aston Villa: Martinez 8, Targett 6, Mings 7, Konsa 7, Cash 6, Ramsey 6, Douglas Luiz 6, McGinn 6, Grealish 7, Traore 6, Watkins 6 Substitutes: El Ghazi 7, Nakamba n/a

KEY MOMENTS

21' - NO PENALTY! Villa appeals for a penalty for handball against Saiss waved away by Mike Dean. Would have been very harsh, his arm was by his side.

38' - SHOT! Best effort of the game from Podence, and his drive is saved by Martinez.

67' - POST! That was the chance for Silva. Found by Podence, he turns and shoots, but it comes off the woodwork.

85'' - RED CARD! Douglas Luiz is sent off for a second yellow. He led with his elbow against Podence.

90' + 4 - GOAL! Penalty to Villa! El Ghazi takes it after McGinn was fouled by Semedo... SCORES!

90' + 5' RED CARD! Joao Moutinho sent off for a second yellow.

KEY STATS

Aston Villa have now scored four last minute winners since last season.

Premier League 'We miss Raul' - Nuno seeks solutions but won't rush Jimenez back 07/12/2020 AT 10:03