Chelsea dropped points for the second time in four days as Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win at Molineux.

Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock early in the second half, producing a trademark near-post effort with a volley that snuck under the body of Wolves keeper Rui Patricio.

The goal initially wasn’t given, with Chelsea players left appealing to the referee, but a word in the official’s ear confirmed that the ball had indeed crossed the line (just) to give Chelsea the lead.

However the advantage didn’t last long, with Daniel Podence, Wolves’ best player on the night, levelling things up with a shot from an angle that took a touch off the back of Reece James to leave Edouard Mendy with little chance.

And there was a final twist as Pedro Neto exposed Kurt Zouma on the break, skinning the Frenchman before arrowing a shot into the bottom corner in the fifth minute of injury time.

The result leaves Chelsea three points off league leaders Tottenham having played a game more than all of the teams around them. And with six points going begging in the last week, Frank Lampard will be left rueing two missed opportunities to go top of the Premier League.

Victory ends a tough run for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and sends them into the top half of the table.

Talking Point

All huff and no puff from Chelsea

Frank Lampard named an attacking XI for this game, shoehorning all of Giroud, Werner, Havertz, Pulisic and Mount into the same side, but for all of that creative talent Chelsea created very little of note from open play. Pulisic was comfortably the visitors' most dangerous player, but Chelsea's primary chances came from set-pieces and even the goal by Giroud was from a cross into the box.

If Lampard's side are to build a serious title challenge then they're going to need to work out a way of creating opportunities against packed defences like Wolves, and it is a worry how ineffective Werner in particular appears when teams take away space in behind for him to run into. He appears to have sorted out the defensive issues from earlier in the season, but these back-to-back defeats leave the Chelsea manager with plenty of food for thought.

Player Ratings

Wolves: Rui Patricio 5; Boly 6, Coady 7, Saiss 6; Nelson Semedo 6, Dendoncker 6, Neves 7, Marcal 6; Pedro Neto 8, Fabio Silva 6, Daniel Podence 9. Subs: Otasowie 7, Traore 6, Ferreira 6.

Chelsea: Mendy 6, James 6, Zouma 6, Silva 6, Chilwell 6, Kante 7, Mount 7, Havertz 5, Pulisic 8, Giroud 6, Werner 5. Subs: Kovacic 6, Abraham 6.

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea battles for possession with Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers Image credit: Getty Images

Man of the Match

Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – The Wolves playmaker provided the spark that they needed following Giroud’s opener shortly after half-time, and he was consistently the most dangerous player on the field for the hosts. His goal oozed class, albeit assisted by a deflection, and even Kante struggled to control his drifting runs into the space between Chelsea’s midfield and centre-backs.

Key Moments

49’ GOAL! - A volley from Giroud sneaks under the body of the keeper at the near post and just crosses the line. Play goes on, but the technology ensures the correct decision is made and it’s 1-0 Chelsea!

54’ - Fabio Silva drifts into an offside position as a sliced shot finds him in the box. The finish is tidy, but the flag goes up and his wait for a Premier League goal continues.

65’ GOAL! - Daniel Podence produces a moment of magic for Wolves, shimmying back onto his right foot and sending a shot off the back of Reece James and past the diving Mendy to equalise. 1-1!

83’ - Penalty! Or is it? Neto goes down in the box and the referee points to the spot, but replays show that there was no contact whatsoever and the decision is overturned.

95’ GOAL! - Wolves break at pace and Neto bursts down the outside of Zouma before drilling a left-footed shot across the face of the goal, nestling it in the bottom corner. Wolves have snatched it at the death!

Stats and facts

Chelsea's goal came from their first shot in target in the match.

Giroud has scored more goals in all competitions (eight) than any other Chelsea player this season.

All of Wolves' last 83 Premier League goals have been scored by non-British players. Only Arsenal (171 between 2005 and 2008) have a longer run in the competition's 30-year history.

Neto's winner on 94:39 minutes was the latest against Chelsea in the Premier League since Opta's records began (2006).

