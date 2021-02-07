Leicester City missed the chance to climb level on points with Manchester United as they drew 0-0 with Wolves at Molineux.

Both sides had chances to win what was an entertaining spectacle in the end, but Brendan Rodgers will be left more frustrated by the result. For Wolves, it is another point towards recovery after a disappointing season so far.

It didn't take long for the game to settle into a pattern, with Wolves allowing Leicester to dominate the ball and looking to play on the counter attack.

Pedro Neto was their chief threat, and he won the battle with fellow Portuguese international Ricardo Pereira down Wolves' left. His cross for Adama Traore almost put the hosts ahead, but James Justin blocked his effort.

Ruben Neves should have done better with a half volley from a corner moments earlier, but Leicester soon began to exert themselves.

Kelechi Iheanacho, in from the start despite Jamie Vardy's return to the bench after injury, linked well with Harvey Barnes and James Maddison as the first half went on.

He combined with the latter, who had an effort blocked by Jonny in the area before a scramble saw a foul given against the playmaker just over 10 minutes before the break.

Traore gradually began to turn the tide in his battle with Justin in the second half, and he eased past him to fire in a superb cross just shy of the hour mark, only for Pereira to thwart Neto at the back post.

Vardy was soon summoned in a bid to swing momentum Leicester's way but Wolves again pressed forward through Neto, whose cross couldn't be converted as Joao Moutinho shot over the bar.

Barnes and Justin looked to force the issue for the visitors as the game entered the final 15 minutes, with the latter unleashing a shot which was brilliantly diverted by Max Kilman.

The best chance of the game fell to a Wolves substitute, Fabio Silva, two minutes later. Leicester struggled to clear from a corner and the ball fell to him with the goal gaping, but he lost his nerve as Kasper Schmeichel denied him with a deft touch.

In stoppage time, it was Vardy's turn to curse his luck as he failed to guide a header on target with his only real chance since his introduction to the game.

TALKING POINT - Leicester fire blanks on Vardy return

Victory for either side would have been harsh on the other, but both will be disappointed they let chances slip to take three points. Leicester have been particularly potent all season, but struggled to build up a head of steam even after Vardy came on. They'll take the point and build on it in their chance for the top four, but they didn't really offer enough.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Pedro Neto (Wolves)

It wasn't a great day for either attack in truth, but Neto was the man constantly looking to make something happen for Wolves. The hosts dominated both wings, with Traore taking more responsibility after the break, but the 20-year-old showed why he can be such a difference maker. He has a bright future ahead of him.

PLAYER RATINGS

Wolves: Rui Patricio 6, Jonny 5, Kilman 7, Coady 6, Semedo 6, Moutinho 5, Neves 6, Dendoncker 5, Neto 8, Traore 7, Jose 5. Subs: Hoever 6, Silva 5, Gibbs-White n/a

Leicester: Schmeichel 6, Justin 6, Soyuncu 6, Evans 6, Pereira 5, Tielemans 6, Choudhury 6, Perez 5, Maddison 7, Barnes 6, Iheanacho 6. Subs: Albrighton 5, Vardy 5

KEY MOMENTS

15' - CHANCE! Another swift counter from Wolves, involving Neto. He does brillisnt to beat Choudhury and find Traore, but his shot is blocked by Justin. The corner comes to nothing.

34' - CHANCE! Barnes, Maddison and Iheanacho link up again and Wolves get back as a scramble ensues. Maddison has a shot blocked by Jonny and then a foul is given.

77' - CHANCE! Wow, Fabio Silva! Poor defending of the corner from Leicester alllows the ball to fall to the substitute, but he is denied by Schmeichel. Should score.

90' - WIDE! Vardy can't guide his header on target. What a chance!

KEY STAT

Leicester have failed to score for the second time in 14 games.

