Romaine Sawyers scored one of the most disastrous own goals of the season during West Brom’s clash with Leeds United in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old came under pressure from Rodrigo in the ninth minute at the Hawthorns, prompting him to whack a back pass beyond goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and into his own net.

It was the first own goal of a professional career spanning 362 games and West Brom’s third of the season.

You can feel the pain in the goal update from the official Twitter account:

Sam Allardyce replaced Slaven Bilic in the Baggies hot seat to shore up a defence that leaked the most goals in the Premier League. This probably isn’t the revolution he had in mind.

