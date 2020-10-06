Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for coronavirus while on duty for Switzerland, becoming the third Liverpool player to have contracted Covid-19.

The Swiss FA confirmed that Shaqiri tested positive for the virus, following Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane suffering the same fate last week.

transfers Tottenham to clinch Vinicius signing - Paper Round 01/10/2020 AT 21:04

“Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19,” said the Swiss FA in a statement. “In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation. Clarifications are currently underway with the local health authorities about how to proceed.”

Switzerland are due to face Croatia in a friendly on Wednesday, followed by Nations League fixtures against Spain on Saturday and Germany next Tuesday.

Premier League Liverpool's Thiago self-isolating after positive Covid-19 test 29/09/2020 AT 17:43