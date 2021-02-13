Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has conceded the title following the club's 3-1 loss to Leicester City.

The Reds looked in control of the game after Mohamed Salah gave them a 1-0 lead at the King Power Stadium, but then conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to lose their third consecutive Premier League match. Liverpool are now ten points adrift of Manchester City at the top of the table, having played two games more than their rivals.

Premier League Klopp: VAR got it wrong - Three Leicester players were offside 2 HOURS AGO

And when Klopp was asked whether he was conceding the title in his post-match press conference, he said: "Yes, I can't believe it but yes.

"I don't think we can close the gap this year to be honest. We need to win football games.

"A big part of our football today was really good, but we have to avoid mistakes and misunderstandings."

Liverpool face RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 knockout tie on Tuesday.

Perez promises Mbappe and €100m to Zidane on one condition - Euro Papers

Premier League Fabinho out as Liverpool suffer another injury blow YESTERDAY AT 13:26