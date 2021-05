Football

'You cannot imagine' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he's thrilled to welcome back supporters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is thrilled to be able to welcome back fans to Anfield for their final game of the season. He also called on them to give the best support possible and not to lose patience if things are going their way. Liverpool currently sit fourth, one point behind Chelsea and level with Leicester City.

