It feels like Euro 2020 only ended the other day and we've had the Olympics to keep us all occupied for now, but, finally, the new football season is almost upon us.

While some players are still competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the knockout schedule now in place, others have had their summer holidays and are now back in training.

Jose Mourinho has recorded a 10-0 win in pre-season as he prepares to lead Roma's Serie A charge this summer and Real Madrid are preparing for life without Sergio Ramos in La Liga.

In Ligue 1, PSG will be looking to win the title back off Lille with Euro 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma the new face between the sticks for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

And in the Bundesliga, Robert Lewandowski will once again be scoring goals for fun while Erling Haaland leads Borussia Dortmund's charge.

When does the 2021-22 Premier League start and end?

The new season kicks off on Friday, August 13 when Arsenal host newly promoted Brentford.

The final round of fixtures takes place on Sunday, May 22.

Brentford, Norwich and Watford were all promoted from the Championship last season while Fulham, Sheffield United and West Brom were relegated from the top flight.

When does the 2021-22 La Liga start and end?

La Liga action kicks off on the weekend of August 14 with Valencia hosting Getafe on Friday 13.

The campaign concludes on Sunday, May 22.

Rayo Vallecano, Espanyol and Mallorca will be testing themselves against the top sides this year following promotion, while La Liga will be without relegated teams Eibar, Huesca and Real Valladolid.

When does the 2021-22 Serie A start and end?

Serie A champions Inter Milan feature in the opening game of the 2021-22 season when they host Genoa on Saturday, August 21.

The final round of matches are due to take place on Sunday, May 22.

Empoli, Salernitana and Venezia all achieved promotion from Serie B last term and will replace Parma, Crotone and Benevento in Italy's most competitive league.

When does the 2021-22 Bundesliga start and end?

Bayern Munich face Borussia Monchengladbach in the first match on Friday, August 13.

The Bundesliga season concludes a week earlier than the other top European leagues with final matches taking place on Saturday, May 14.

Bochum and Greuther Furth are the newly promoted teams to look out after replacing the relegated Schalke and Werder Bremen.

When does the 2021-22 Ligue 1 start and end?

Ligue 1 is the first of the Europe's top five leagues to begin with Monaco taking on Nantes on Friday, August 6.

The season concludes on Saturday, May 21.

Clermont Foot and Troyes earned promotion to Ligue 1 last season while Dijon FCO and Nimes were relegated from the top division.

