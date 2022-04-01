Thomas Tuchel remains confident Chelsea can sort out a deal for Antonio Rudiger once the sale of the club goes through.

Chelsea are unable to offer new deals to players on account of the limited licence they are playing under on account of the sanctions on owner Roman Abramovih.

That would allow Chelsea to sort out issues with player contracts, as the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are in the final months of their contracts.

Both have been linked with Barcelona, and it was reported this week that Rudiger’s agent had held talks with officials from the Camp Nou club.

The development is not a surprise to Tuchel, but the German remains confident the Blues can keep hold of their defender.

“I would try to meet him if I was any other club,” Tuchel said. “But still he’s our player and I still think we have a good chance that he stays our player once things are solved for us.

“The situation is the situation at the moment and our hands are tied. We cannot speak to him, we cannot offer him, we cannot negotiate with him and his agent, so fair enough if it’s true he listens to other offers. That’s the way things go but I’m still confident.”

While Chelsea cannot negotiate new deals, contracts can be honoured and a clause was triggered in Cesar Azpilicueta’s to extend his stay at the club - much to Tuchel’s delight.

“It’s a good thing,” Tuchel said. “We were aware of it and it’s good news for us. We have a contract and he’s our captain so there’s a very high probability that he will stay.

“I knew all the time that this was very likely to happen because he’s a regular starter for us and I knew the amount of games we needed to make him stay and to extend his contract, so that’s why I’m very happy.

“You know how much I rely on him and how much of an impact he has in this group and in this club so it’s very good news for us.”

Tuchel has not talked to Christensen about his future in recent weeks, and also said he hoped Romelu Lukaku would kick into gear in the final weeks of the season.

“Romelu still plays a big part in our plans, not the part maybe that he wants to play and I totally understand that but he used his time off to disconnect a little bit,” Tuchel said. “He had one week of holiday and then was back with us. I feel him very motivated and strong in training. He is a winner, he will stay a winner and he will stay important for us.

“He had a good match in Middlesbrough which was a huge boost for all of us and for him personally. There is no space now for bad mood or disappointment. There are a lot of matches coming in the decisive weeks of the season and that’s why there’s no space for second thoughts or for being distracted. We have to focus and we need every single player.”

