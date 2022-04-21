Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat to his home.

A spokesperson for the Manchester United defender confirmed that the player “had received a serious threat to his family home”, while Cheshire Police added that they were called to reports of a bomb threat at an address in Wilmslow.

"He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time."

Cheshire Police said that a police explosives dog was used to carry out a search of the property as a precautionary measure, adding that no evacuations took place.

"On Wednesday 20 April, Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat at an address in the Wilmslow area,” read a statement from Cheshire Police.

"No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area."

Maguire lives in the property with his fiancée and their two children.

