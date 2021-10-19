Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has suffered a broken foot and is expected to be out for around seven weeks.

In eight Premier League appearances this season, the in-form midfielder has scored twice and ranks second in the league for assists on four behind Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

The 28-year-old now faces an extended spell on the sidelines with a fractured metatarsal and requires surgery.

Everton boss Rafael Benitez is short in midfield with Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph both out with injuries, meaning Tom Davies or Jean-Philippe Gbamin may be recalled.

He also has problems in the forward areas with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison struggling for fitness.

Calvert-Lewin has been out for two months with toe and thigh injuries and is still not expected to return for the Toffees for a few weeks, while Richarlison could face former club Watford on Saturday as he recovers from a knee injury.

