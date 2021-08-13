Arsenal forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are set to miss the club’s opening day fixture at Brentford tonight through illness, according to reports.

David Ornstein of the Athletic has reported that the pair are not part of the matchday squad as they are both unwell.

Aubameyang, club captain, had featured in all six of the club’s pre-season fixtures, including the two Mind Series defeats to London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham.

Arsenal will also be without Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel and Thomas Partey for tonight's 20:00 BST kick off.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta spoke about the Gabonese international’s fitness yesterday during his press conference, having been asked whether the 31-year-old is declining physically.

“I don’t know,” Arteta answered.

“Again last season everything that happened individually and collectively around the club to everybody, it's difficult to measure whether it was a one off or if that's a trend.

Hopefully our job is to help the players to get the best that they have. We know that with him we are stronger because he scores goals and that is one of the most important things in this game.

Much of the Spanish coach’s press conference was dominated by questions regarding the transfer window.

The club have brought in Ben White for £50 million from Brighton, as well as Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga from Benfica and Anderlecht respectively.

In terms of outgoings, Joe Willock’s move to Newcastle is reportedly imminent.

“It has been really busy and you've just named a few names but that tells you as well how much we've had to do from the position that we started the window," Arteta said.

"We are talking about probably the most difficult transfer market in this industry over the last years for sure and we are trying to adapt.

“The club, the owners and myself, we all have the same interests, which is to make this team much stronger and we know that we still have things to do to get what we want.”

