Amazon Prime Video are releasing a fly-on-the-wall documentary series on Arsenal with filming set to get underway for the 2021/22 season.

The series should make for interesting viewing with the Gunners finishing the last Premier League season in eighth place and exiting the Europa League at the semi-final stage.

The Arsenal players are back for pre-season training and are being informed about the filming set to take place.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is already under pressure to deliver a strong campaign - as well as silverware after a year-long drought - and the documentary will intend to follow his and the players' journeys every step of the way.

The series comes after the previous instalment of 'All or Nothing' went behind the scenes at north London rivals Tottenham under former boss Jose Mourinho during the 2019/20 season.

All or Nothing: Arsenal will be produced by 72 Films, executive produced by Mark Raphael, Clare Cameron and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas and will launch on Prime in 2022.

Mark Gonnella, Arsenal’s media and communications director, said: "We are looking forward to giving our fans around the world a unique insight into how we work day to day.

"We have one of the biggest global followings in the game and one consistent thing we hear from fans is their desire to see more about what happens behind closed doors at the club.

All or Nothing will give our fans and sport lovers an opportunity to learn more about what makes Arsenal such a special club, our trophy laden history and our ambitions for future success.

