The Premier League will meet with Amnesty International to discuss a change to the owners’ and directors’ test in light of the takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium at Newcastle United.

Amnesty contacted Premier League chief executive Richard Masters after Mike Ashley sold up. The organisation has regularly highlighted the Saudi state's 'appalling' record on human rights issues.

Many Newcastle fans have responded by taking part in fancy dress with the ultimate acquiescence of the new owners.

Amnesty describes Saudi Arabia as having an ‘appalling’ record on human rights and believes the current rules for ownership are ‘woefully inadequate’.

The Premier League claims that there are ‘legally-binding assurances’ that the Public Investment Fund, which owns four-fifths of the club, is in charge, but not the Saudi state. The PIF is headed up by ruler Mohammed bin Salman and is also the investment arm of the state.

Amnesty International UK's interim chief executive Sacha Deshmukh, said: "We're obviously pleased that the Premier League is willing to talk about these proposals as a starting point for what we hope will be a process that leads to considerable strengthening of the rules on football governance.

"The current rules concerning who owns and runs English football clubs are woefully inadequate, with no bar on ownership for those complicit in acts of torture, slavery, human trafficking or even war crimes.

"We're keen to discuss with Richard Masters our ideas for a human rights-compliant owners' and directors' test which can help weed out unsuitable owners complicit in human rights violations, as well as reducing sportswashing and generally improving governance within the game."

