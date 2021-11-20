Reports have since emerged suggesting that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could soon be sacked with an emergency board meeting due on Saturday night.

The defeat at Vicarage Road could have been worse, with Watford having a penalty ruled out before the rest of the goals followed, and it was made worse when captain Harry Maguire was sent off.

Talking to the BBC after the game, De Gea made his disappointment plain, saying:

It was embarrassing, the way we played today.

"The first half was very poor - it's not acceptable for this club and the level of players that we have. It's another nightmare. There's been some difficulties but I don't really know what to say.

"I have been in difficult moments with this club but we are in a difficult situation - we don't know what to do with the ball, we are conceding a lot of goals. It's a horrible moment.

"It's easy to say the manager and staff but the ones who are on the pitch are the players and they're the ones who have to score goals and fight on the pitch. We need to look at ourselves one by one and give more for the club and the fans. It's difficult to say why there was a performance like this - I don't know what to say.

"It's hard to be in the dressing room now - we are sad, we are angry. Personally I'm hurt - it's a very difficult moment for the whole club."

