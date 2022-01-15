After drawing 2-2 with Aston Villa, coach Ralf Rangnick revealed Anthony Martial did not want to be part of Manchester United’s squad.

Rangnick has previously discussed that Martial has said that he wants to leave the team and the 26-year-old French striker has been linked with a move to Sevilla, though the Spanish club are believed to have offered to take him on loan without paying all his wages.

Ad

Rumours of a move since then have gone quiet, and the German told the press after the 2-2 draw at Villa Park that the player did not want to be part of the squad.

Premier League Man Utd players unhappy with Rangnick, 11 want to leave - reports 04/01/2022 AT 21:33

"He didn’t want to be in the squad. That is the reason why he didn’t travel yesterday,” he said.

Rangnick also expressed his disappointment with his team’s performance after they failed to win after being 2-0 up with less than half an hour to play.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "It is very difficult to find positives after these 95 minutes. I felt it was the best game since I came here, in the first half for 30 minutes we dominated the game. We had taken some steps forward but have a few things to do better.

"The plan was to press them in the midzone and we did that very well in the first 30 minutes, and control the ball, and those were the positives. When you are 2-0 up you have to defend better than we did in the last 15 minutes.

"We gave away too many balls at times in the last 15 minutes, we were not as compact as before and conceded the two goals. In the last 15 minutes before half time we were not as courageous to step up, it was better in the second half and then you have to take the three points home. It feels like a defeat, to be honest.

"Right now I am very disappointed but what we showed was a step forward but it about getting the results, it feels like two points lost and given away."

Premier League Rangnick unsure of January signings and rules out top-three finish 30/12/2021 AT 23:01