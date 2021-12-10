Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United in January to get more game time, says his agent Philippe Lamboley.

Martial moved to United from Monaco in 2015 for £36m rising to £55m, but has started just two Premier League games this season and has not featured in either of Ralf Rangnick’s matches in charge so far.

The 26-year-old's contract expires in June 2024 with the option of a further year, but Lamboley says his client wants to leave the club.

"Anthony wishes to leave the club in January,” Lamboley told Sky Sports.

"He just needs to play. He doesn't want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

Rangnick says he wants his players to want to play for United and that he will speak individually with those who do not feel included.

"We have to make sure players want to stay here," the 63-year-old told reporters ahead of United’s Premier League clash with Norwich on Saturday.

"If players are not getting enough game time it might make sense to speak individually. Loan might make sense for some."

Former United defender Paul Parker believes there is "too much dead wood" in the United squad and Rangnick will need to show some players the exit door in January.

"He will think that he needs to add something to make it better," he told Eurosport

"There have to be changes in January. There is still too much dead wood there."

