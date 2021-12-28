Tottenham boss Antonio Conte said he was "disappointed" his side did not make their man advantage count to beat Southampton.

Southampton scored first through James Ward-Prowse, but Harry Kane levelled from the spot just before half-time.

Mohammed Salisu was sent off in the build-up to the spot-kick, and Conte thought Spurs could have taken more than just a point from St Mary's.

Conte said to BBC Sport: "We have to be disappointed because you have to exploit the situation against 10 men.

"To play after 44 hours is not easy because you need to recover from the last game. Maybe the fatigue caused bad decisions especially when we arrived in their box. It’s not easy to take a good result in this stadium. In the end we could do better.

"I don’t want to comment on this decision or situation [to disallow a goal for a foul on the keeper]. There is the referee and the VAR. We have to accept the decision.”

Conte also praised goalscorer Kane, but pointed to a general feeling of tiredness across the side.

"He [Harry Kane] played a good game. He could have scored twice. His performance was good. At the end he played a bit of fatigue like the whole team. It’s OK,” he explained.

Spurs are next in action on January 1 when they travel to Watford.

