What Antonio Conte has done at Spurs has been absolutely incredible with the players he has at his disposal. His players are all on board and he's got people doing it simple.

There were too many players who thought they were better than they were. He's sorted them out and eradicated a few issues that Tottenham have had. It's amazing that they are the same team that Jose Mourinho had.

Spurs are in contention for a Champions League spot because he is there. Any other manager would not be able to do the same. Arsenal still blow hot and cold, you cannot guarantee what you are going to get.

When Manchester United have played games under the new coach they have not looked that good. They still have a way to go yet and it will be interesting if they go out and spend in January.

For them to really compete and be taken seriously they need some fresh faces. They need a central defender and a midfield player who can compliment Bruno Fernandes.

You need players who can get on the ball and actually can create rather than it always be Fernandes to Ronaldo.

MAN CITY THE STANDOUT TEAM

Manchester City Image credit: Getty Images

If you are a Chelsea fan you can be a bit worried because you can see the way they play without Romelu Lukaku but then you may feel he will come good and start scoring goals.

It's a chicken and egg scenario at the moment with Chelsea. They seem to have a lot of possession, but don't seem to cut it at the end and are not scoring enough.

Now they are not scoring enough to win games so if you are a Chelsea fan you will be concerned with or without him. With Lukaku in the team they do not look that good. The only way he is going to score goals is if they play long ball and a rushed game more than the way they enjoy playing.

Liverpool could maybe win the title, but Manchester City stand out far more and look better than everyone else. Yes they do not have a recognised centre forward but they are still getting over the line in games at the moment. In time we will say Christmas will find a few teams out.

PL PLAYER WELFARE NOT A PUBLIC CONCERN

'Listen to the players' - Arteta unhappy with tight PL schedule

It will be testing for everybody. Teams are using the situation going on in the world as an excuse. We are reading about players welfare when, in theory, there are people who are out working who cannot afford to stop.

People climb scaffolds not for fun while people are paid millions. They do it because they have to.

Lets put that to bed about people needing to worry about footballers. The money they are earning I think people expect a bit more from them. They are lucky enough to be doing something that they are supposed to love.

