Antonio Conte explained the importance of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris to his side, recalling a story he was told that you can “make a mistake about your wife but not your goalkeeper or striker”.

Kane almost moved to Manchester City in the summer, but he scored two goals in Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League on Saturday. In total, he has scored 238 goals in 380 appearances for the north London club.

Ad

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris made his 400th appearance for Spurs against Man City and Conte insisted the importance of the club's two longest serving players at the club cannot be understated.

Premier League Spurs rejected four bids for Kane, says Guardiola 19/02/2022 AT 09:21

He told reporters: "There's a sporting director in Italy, Corvino. He says you can make mistake about your wife but not about the striker or the goalkeeper.

“This is the best quote to understand football, to build a team. We're talking about two important players with good experience.”

Kane picked up a knock in the win over Man City, but Conte says he is fit to play against Burnley on Wednesday.

“Harry had a hit on his back but he has to play,” Conte added.

“Even if he has one leg, he has to play. He is good. Harry knows his importance to the team.

“[Oliver] Skipp and [Japhet] Tanganga, they are recovering. They're not ready, they're still not ready for the game against Burnley.

“Sergio, in the training session yesterday he wasn't present and we'll see today.

“I think the situation is the same after the last game. We hope they can all recover soon.”

Premier League 'We on paper weakened it' - Conte on Spurs business in January 16/02/2022 AT 21:33